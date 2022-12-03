The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.

Meanwhile, MCU fans are still digesting everything in that explosive Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Though the movie is still a little ways away, the community is already heartbroken over the fact that this will serve as the last hurrah for this iteration of the Guardians in the cinematic universe. Here is your daily roundup of sci-fi news from around the online space.

Hideo Kojima teases mysterious showcase at The Game Awards next week

via Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima has been working on several new projects, one of which is an Xbox exclusive codenamed Overdose. Norman Reedus also let it slip that a Death Stranding sequel is in the wings, so this upcoming Game Awards ceremony could host either game. The Metal Gear director himself has confirmed our suspicions by revealing that his studio will indeed put on a show at the festival, so let’s just say that we’re a little more than excited to see the next mind-numbing trailer from Kojima. The man may be a legendary game developer, but we know where he would’ve thrived if that gig never worked out. (It’s marketing. More specifically, trailers!)

Guardians of the Galaxy fans are already emotional wrecks over Groot’s rallying cry

Image via Marvel Studios

It might appear as though Groot can’t say anything besides the three words that comprise his vocabulary, but when it matters, the sentient tree-like superhero can extend the pronoun to include the rest of the Guardians as well. We first saw this in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, where he sacrificed himself for the sake of the team. Now, Baby Groot, who has grown into a young individual — at least as far as we humans reckon such things — will enunciate that rallying cry one last time, though MCU fans aren’t sure if they have the emotional capacity to face it. This will be the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie to feature this ensemble, after all, and it’s always the goodbyes that hurt the most.

Star Wars fans want Jon Favreau and Dav Filoni to bring back Harrison Ford for The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm

Now that Luke has shown up in the gap between the originals and the sequels, The Mandalorian fans want Lucasfilm to extend that courtesy to Harrison Ford as well. The smuggler-turned-war hero should be around spearheading some New Republic operations at the moment, so an appearance in the series via de-aging technology isn’t out of question. Recently, the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 actually featured a younger Indiana in such a seamless way that left most people flabbergasted, so if deepfake technology has been perfected to such an unintelligible degree, why not give Star Wars another much-needed dose of fan service in the form of the scruffy looking nerf-herder?