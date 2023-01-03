The Flash movie and all the other potential spinoffs it could’ve spawned became a thing of the past when James Gunn took over the DCU and revealed his intentions to completely scrap off the SnyderVerse timeline. But even if that movie wasn’t already doomed thanks to the new boss’ initiative and Ezra Miller’s criminal streak, the fandom is starting to get really worried about where it might have headed, creatively speaking, after glimpsing one of the Scarlet Speedster’s costumes.

Meanwhile, a charismatic Star Wars villain who first made his debut in The Mandalorian promises a major resurgence for his character as Avatar: The Way of Water singlehandedly champions the old cinemagoing experience by keeping up a relentless pace at the global box office.

The Way of Water is a box office beast that could potentially make it into the top 5 highest-grossing movies of all time

via 20th Century Studios

I think we can all agree that if the sequel to the highest-grossing movie in cinema history fails to bring in the big bucks in 2022, then cinema as an experience will be even more thoroughly undermined by newer business models like streaming. As for James Cameron, the man has a lot riding on this follow-up, especially if he wishes to release all those other sequels as well. Fortunately for him and the filmmaking scene at large, The Way of Water is continuing to ride the holiday wave hard and closing in on the $2 billion mark with each passing day.

Giancarlo Esposito promises huge revelations for Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian season 3

Image via Lucasfilm

The only thing we know about The Mandalorian season 3 is that Din Djarin and Bo-Katan might be in for a violent confrontation over the throne of Mandalore, but that doesn’t mean the whole run is going to be focused on the pair. According to Giancarlo Esposito, Moff Gideon is also a huge player in the story’s third outing, so we can assume that he somehow manages to escape the New Republic, gather some Imperial reinforcements, and make life hell for the titular bounty hunter and his adorable Force-sensitive ward.

Apparently, not only will there be a “good amount of Moff Gideon” in season 3, but there’ll also be some fundamental revelations in store for or about the character. “You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified?” Esposito remarked. “That’s the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn’t know about.”

DC fans hate this new Flash costume, which is supposedly converted from an old Batsuit belonging to Michael Keaton

via Warner Bros.

The return of Michael Keaton as Batman is about the only thing that gets us hyped about the upcoming Flash movie, but even if Ezra Miller’s disastrous altercation with the law wasn’t exactly a nail in the coffin of this forthcoming flick — which already feels like the last remnant of a bygone age thanks to James Gunn bulldozing the SnyderVerse — this new design choice for the titular Scarlet Speedster’s costume is driving fans over the precipice of vexation. Indeed, folks seem to think the new Flash costume is designed after Keaton’s old rubber Batsuits, and you can imagine what fans would make of that.

At this rate, we have a feeling you’ll be thanking James Gunn from the depths of your geek soul for canning all those planned DCEU sequels before The Flash is through with its first week in theaters. If the movie actually sees the light of day, that is.