‘The Flash’ costume converted from an old Batsuit isn’t exactly winning over the doubters

The Flash will still theoretically hit theaters this summer, though the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited solo adventure is arriving under a cloud.

The elephant in the room throughout its promotional campaign will be star Ezra Miller’s headline-grabbing criminal antics. However, there’s also the uncomfortable fact that with James Gunn now running the DCU, any plot elements introduced in the movie likely won’t be followed up on.

Regardless, the trailers tease a multiversal adventure featuring Michael Keaton’s ’89 Batman and an alternative version of the title hero. Over the last day, the internet has been abuzz about a piece of apparent promo art from the film, though this actually seems to be a creation for fan account Flash Film News, rather than anything official from Warner Bros.

New promo art offers more looks at 'THE FLASH' suits pic.twitter.com/cFNlkv6etl — Multiverse Analysis (@TheAnalystOne) January 2, 2023

The four characters in the image are taken from various mock-ups and pieces of other art, though it’s the Flash on the left that’s garnering the most attention. This Flash appears to have created his costume from one of the Keaton’s old rubber batsuits, which is in line with some previous official imagery:

It’s an imagine of this promo art suit from the flash movie pic.twitter.com/maHZsat45B — The Original Megatron (@TrueoriginalM) December 31, 2022

This appears to be the Batman Returns Batsuit repainted in Flash crimson, with the Bat-ears chopped off, and some hazard tape pasted around it. Either way, fans aren’t liking what they’re seeing:

Oh no pic.twitter.com/cS7WOT7mlz — The Original Megatron (@TrueoriginalM) December 31, 2022

Not being able to turn your head might be problematic for a speedster:

iirc, that suit is basically Keaton Batman's suit painted red — Dsha (@ItzKrism) January 1, 2023

Not exactly heroic:

That is not a superhero that is a gargoyle — Post-Holiday Depression Swiss Duck (@DuckySwiss) January 1, 2023

Same feeling:

Oui:

Maybe his fan name will be Wide-Neck Flash?

I need the trailer. I need the trailer. I need the trailer. I need the trailer. I need the trailer.



This really ain’t selling me 💀

Still gonna see it anyway but damn this is awful 😂



I get that it’s a Batman costume with a flash design but damn that neck is thicc pic.twitter.com/9bQNQSsSgq — FlashForMultiVersus (@Flash_MVS) January 2, 2023

Fingers crossed that when we see Warner Bros.’ official art for this costume, it doesn’t look quite so horrific. Our next official look at The Flash will come during Super Bowl LVII on 12 February, where the first full-length trailer for is expected to drop.

Warner Bros. knows it has a lot of ground to make up on the troubled project, so expect the studio to pull out all the stops. Whether that’ll be enough remains to be seen. Fingers firmly crossed.

The Flash arrives in theaters on June 16, 2023.