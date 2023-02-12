When Neil Druckmann was originally writing The Last of Us as a PlayStation exclusive, he probably intended his magnum opus to be the stuff heartbreak, anguish, and tears are made of. How would we otherwise reconcile the sheer amount of tragic things that befall characters in this grimdark post-apocalypse? As episode 5 of the live-action adaptation caps off on that sorrowful note, folks on social media once again rely on memes as a measure of consolation, albeit a small one.

Meanwhile, DC has just announced that one of its superheroes will be adopting a different moniker that hearkens back to his origins before Marvel swooped in and trademarked it for Carol Danvers. In other news, Pedro Pascal has discussed The Mandalorian season 3 and teased fans about the one thing they can expect to see in Din Djarin and Baby Grogu’s next big adventure.

Finally, The Last of Us star Lamar Johnson, who portrayed Henry on the show, discusses that tear-jerking scene and how he approached filming it.

Check out these memes from the latest Last of Us episode if you need something to wash away the pain

Image via HBO

Losing Bill and Frank on top of Sarah and Tess was apparently not enough for The Last of Us, because as soon as the show introduced two new likable characters in episode 5, their fate was sealed in the most brutal way imaginable. We’re almost beginning to feel like we shouldn’t get attached to any characters in this dark world, the odds of their survival being what they are.

The community is utterly heartbroken over what happened to Henry and Sam, of course, so they’re celebrating the show’s emotional potency through memes and other reaction posts on social media. We’ve compiled some of the best tweets in a recent post, so check them out at your convenience if you wish to share the pain with your fellow geeks.

Say goodbye to Shazam and meet The Captain

via Warner Bros.

DC Comics has just announced that Billy Batson aka Shazam is going back to his roots by picking up the mantle of The Captain. Batson was originally named Captain Marvel in the early ’40s run, but now that the name has been picked up by the competition for Carol Danvers, DC is settling for the next best thing. From now on, Shazam is going to go by The Captain, which is apt considering the fact that the character was conceived in the World War II period.

Here’s how Lamar Johnson brought the perfect live-action Henry to life in The Last of Us

Photo via HBO

The Last of Us sets up Henry and Sam as two brothers doing everything they can to survive in its brutally unforgiving world. Henry might not be your stand-up citizen by any stretch of the definition, but the two are among the more decent people Joel and Ellie have come across in their respective journeys. And so, their deaths in the final moments of episode 5 hits viewers like a truck.

Preparing for that emotional rollercoaster was no walk in the park for Lamar Johnson, but the actor took it in stride and welcomed the challenge. Recently discussing what it was like to bring Henry to life on the small screens, Johnson said: “Being honest, it was really nerve-wracking, the first time I read it because, at that point, I had already gotten the job, and I knew, in my mind, what I was gonna have to step into. But again, I enjoy challenges. I enjoy things that make me nervous because, you know, that means that I care if I’m gonna approach that with nerves.”

The Mandalorian season 3 will finally give fans what they’ve been asking for, says Pedro Pascal

via Lucasfilm

While it’s easy to lose yourself in Din Djarin and Grogu’s intense adventure across a galaxy far, far away, fans have been patiently waiting to see more of the Mandalorians in Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series. Season 3 is finally addressing this wish by bringing the Mandalorian culture to the forefront. At least, that’s according to what Pedro Pascal has recently told Empire.

“What I love most about season 3 is how much the world opens up in terms of Mandalore and Mandalorians. That means so many different facets of culture, politics, and rules and discoveries. Delicious doors are flying wide open,” The star said.

We have only one thing to say to that… This is the way.