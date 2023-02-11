It’s been a hot minute since the last Star Wars project was the talk of the town, but The Mandalorian season 3 is going to amend that soon enough when it premieres on March 1. As the marketing machine kicks into motion, Pedro Pascal has also begun to tease the journey ahead in a new interview.

Pascal is nowadays gaining notoriety — if such a thing could be said of an actor of his caliber — for Joel Miller in The Last of Us, but if you close your eyes while watching the HBO adaptation, his voice will remind you of a very specific Mandalorian bounty hunter making his way in the galaxy.

Din Djarin is making a comeback alongside his ward Grogu, and going by the first two trailers alone, it seems to us that the third season will center around the quest for Mandalore and the powerful artifact sitting at its heart. Djarin is the one wielding the Darksaber now, giving him the right to vie for the throne of Mandalore even though he’d be rid of it if he could.

The Mandalorians’ coming together and inevitable clash will fuel much of season three’s plotline, so fans are really hoping to see more slivers of their culture as well. Fortunately, Pascal has just reaffirmed these hopes in an interview with Empire.

“What I love most about Season 3 is how much the world opens up in terms of Mandalore and Mandalorians,” he said. “That means so many different facets of culture, politics, and rules and discoveries. Delicious doors are flying wide open.”

We don’t exactly see Din taking the throne of Mandalore for himself and becoming king, but thanks to Moff Gideon’s trickery, the protagonist’s fate is now entwined with the rest of his kin.

As stated earlier, The Mandalorian season 3 will start premiering on Disney Plus come March 1. And much like season 2, this forthcoming run will consist of eight episodes.