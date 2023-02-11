Goodbye, DC’s Shazam? The original Captain Marvel could be getting yet another name change

DCU fans are intrigued by Mark Waid’s revelation that Shazam will undergo a name change in the comic book version of the story.

A fan took to the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit to share the news of Waid’s statement that Billy Batson will be called The Captain instead of Captain Marvel or Shazam in upcoming comics.

The Captain is short for Batson’s original superhero name: Captain Marvel. Today, the name is associated with the Marvel superhero Carol Danvers because Marvel trademarked the moniker in 1967, but that wasn’t always the case.

Back in the day, Billy Batson made his first foray into print as Captain Marvel in Whiz Comics #2 in February 1940. Comic book fans quickly became enamored with the story of an adolescent boy who could transform into a heroic figure like Superman. The original Captain Marvel was created by Fawcett Publication and amassed a big following. It sold 1.3 million copies a week by 1944.

However, the character’s likeness to Superman led to a legal battle with the Man of Steel’s original publisher Detective Comics (which later became DC Comics). Fawcett Publications reached an out-of-court settlement and discontinued the publication of Captain Marvel in 1953.

Fortunately, Batson returned to action in the 1970s. DC Comics licensed the character from Fawcett and incorporated him into their franchise. He underwent a rebrand and became Shazam in 1972. The name has stuck until now.

Fans are delighted that Billy will have a name he can say aloud without turning into a superhero.

Other fans were unimpressed and suggested that Billy should be called The Champion instead.

Another proposed a return to the character’s original name before publication: Captain Thunder.

Still, others suggested that DC Comics stick with Shazam and, if need be, Captain Thunder.

There’s something nostalgic about Billy Batson reclaiming a small part of his original name. After all, he became a hero during World War II, which makes The Captain hit differently. Most fans seem open to changing his name but a good number are not convinced that The Captain is a good fit. Time will tell where DC Comics lands on this issue.