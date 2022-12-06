With so many ups and downs ever since the Mouse House took over the franchise in 2012, Star Wars fans appear to be in a state of perpetual concern, even over projects that have already proven their merit and then some. The Mandalorian is the perfect case in point for this phenomenon, with many of its viewers constantly wondering if the upcoming third season can keep the magic alive. Well, the majority of the community seems to still retain faith in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, but is there really any cause for worry?

Speaking of the galaxy far, far away, Respawn Entertainment has just let the cat out of the bag by revealing the release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. And in so far as release windows are concerned, The CW is also teasing its fandom by announcing the premiere date for the final season of The Flash. Check out all of these in today’s roundup of sci-fi news.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is releasing sooner than expected

Image via Lucasfilm Games / Respawn Entertainment

While we may really have been a few days away until Respawn Entertainment announces the release date for themselves, and properly showcased the sequel while they were at it, the game developer mistakenly leaked the information on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Steam page.

Apparently, the game is coming out on March 16, 2023, which is only three months away. What’s more, Survivor is almost guaranteed to hold a showcase next week at The Game Awards 2022, so stay tuned for the full swathe of information and a galaxy far, far away awesomeness headed our way.

Some fans are worried about The Mandalorian season three, but the community is brushing aside those concerns

Image via Disney Plus

With The Book of Boba Fett failing to reach the same heights as its predecessor – and that’s putting it lightly – it seems that a lot of folks are worried that Dave Filoni or Jon Favreau have somehow lost their touch and the forthcoming third season of The Mandalorian is going to fall flat on its face as well. The main reason has to do with Grogu and Mando’s premature reunion, with many feeling as though the pair needed more time apart. What’s more, the fact that the showrunners reunited them in The Book of Boba Fett is distressing, in and of itself.

Most of the community shrugs off these concerns and wishes to remind others that there are still plenty of plot threads to get excited about. Who knows, maybe the show will even head down the same direction that many Star Wars fans originally speculated, with Mando and Baby Grogu seeking out the mysterious homeworld that houses Grogu, Yoda, and Yaddle’s kind.

The Flash season nine is coming out in two months

Image via The CW

“My name is Barry Allen, and I’m the fastest man alive.” It’s heartbreaking to think that we’re going to hear those words for one last time in a little over two months, because The CW has just announced that the Scarlet Speedster’s final outing will start premiering on the cable network from Feb. 8, 2023. The ninth and final outing will consist of 13 episodes, which is fewer than The Flash community is used to, but something tells us that much like Arrow, which ended things with a shorter 8-episode series, Team Flash is going to make every episode count.