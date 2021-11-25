Laura Dern shares Sam Neill hilariously struggling to promote ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Sam Neill has found it very easy to be hilarious on social media when he’s doing it on purpose, but his latest bout of online hilarity has unfolded entirely by accident, after it was shared with the world by his Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Dominion co-star Laura Dern.

The veteran Alan Grant is quite happy to mock his iconic role in the franchise when he’s voicing incredulity at an action figure coming packaged with detachable limbs, or a picture of his face being placed next to a toilet on a LEGO set, without even mentioning his gentle ribbing of Jeff Golblum on his birthday.

However, Neill apparently came unstuck when he was trying to post the five-minute Dominion prologue on his Instagram account, with Dern more than happy to give the actor a taste of his own medicine for a change.

A quick glance at the 74 year-old’s Instagram page shows that he did manage to get there eventually, which is just as well, because the opening of Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the internet’s top talking points on Tuesday. Not that the hotly-anticipated legacy sequel needs to drum up any buzz when it’s the sixth installment in a franchise that’s earned over $5 billion at the box office, but it’s always helpful when the stars lend an assist.