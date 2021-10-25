Sam Neill Trolls Jurassic Park Co-Star Jeff Goldblum In Happy Birthday Post
Sam Neill has one of the more underrated social media presences in Hollywood, probably because nobody’s expecting a 74 year-old to be trolling people online at every opportunity, but he’s proven to be very good at it.
The Jurassic Park star has regularly blasted the franchise’s tie-in merchandise for sidelining Alan Grant, whether it’s an action figure coming packaged with detachable limbs or a picture of his character being placed next to a toilet on a LEGO set.
The latest target of his mirth is Jeff Goldblum, who joins Neill in reprising his role from Steven Spielberg’s classic in next year’s Jurassic World: Dominion. As you can see below, the longtime Ian Malcolm’s recent 69th birthday saw his co-star gently rib the occasion with a pair of on-brand Funko pops and a caption that mocks Goldblum’s signature love of a dramatic pause.
After being reduced to brief bookending cameos in previous movie Fallen Kingdom, fans will be desperate to see Jeff go full Golblum when Jurassic World: Dominion comes to theaters in June 2022. Neill has already promised that the trio of legacy players will be sticking around for much more than a glorified guest spot, while leading man Chris Pratt teased that the sixth entry in the series is akin to the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe.