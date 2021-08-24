Sam Neill Hilariously Trolls His Own Jurassic Park Merchandise

Sam Neill has always been willing to poke fun at himself, and very recently voiced his exasperation that he’s spent the last 30 years hearing people say he can’t do a convincing American accent due to his wandering brogue throughout Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, which he revealed came by way of explicit instruction from the director.

Next summer we’ll be seeing the actor return to the role of Alan Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion, bringing the second trilogy to a close with an all-star reunion that re-teams Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in the same movie for the first time since 1993, throwing the veterans in at the dinosaur deep end with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s younger generation of running, screaming and largely terrified humans.

A new line of Jurassic Park merchandise is on the way to tide longtime fans over until Dominion finally comes to theaters in June 2022, and in typical fashion Neill promoted it on his social media account by either accidentally or deliberately trolling the upcoming Alan Grant action figure into oblivion, as you can see below.

Got sent alarming pic of model Alan Grant with REMOVABLE head and hands ! ( And generous cricket protector ) . Is this for would be young murderers to play with ? Regardless – could the manufacturer send some, my kids want them?! Only slightly worried. pic.twitter.com/tVbqSypiHv August 9, 2021

Dr Grant just walking away . Who needs a spare head ? And the new hands are way better than the originals . Leave ‘em behind . Also the flare won’t go out and it’s hard to get a seat in a restaurant holding one of those… keeping the Ray Bans though pic.twitter.com/S5gnOTxFGl — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 10, 2021

Detachable heads and hands would have done wonders for so many supporting characters across the entire Jurassic franchise, most notably Samuel L. Jackson’s John Arnold, who famously couldn’t hold onto his butt because he lost an arm to a velociraptor. Hopefully the Jurassic Park crew makes it out of the sixth installment alive, because it would be a real bummer of Spielberg’s leads were heavily hyped for their long-awaited returns, only to turn into dino chowder long before the credits rolled.