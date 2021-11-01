Watch: Laura Ridloff Is The Fastest Woman In The Universe As Makkari In New Video

Despite making some negative headlines with a surprisingly low Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its release, Marvel’s Eternals may yet have a lasting impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the 10 new heroes being introduced in the film perhaps playing a continued role down the line in the franchise.

After all, who would’ve guessed that some of the numerous characters introduced in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron — such as Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision — would have gotten their own critically acclaimed spinoff show six years later, with this year’s Disney Plus hit WandaVision.

To help us get better acquainted with the massive roster of heroes coming to the MCU, Marvel Entertainment is giving us a convenient breakdown of character stats, including Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari. Check out the post below:

The fastest woman in the universe. Learn about Makkari and her fellow Eternals in this #Marvel101.



Experience Marvel Studios' #Eternals in theaters on November 5th! pic.twitter.com/uV3h9edWeU — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 30, 2021

As the post indicates, Makkari is the fastest woman in the universe who has grown bored with Earth after exploring every inch of it over the centuries. When the ancient foe the Deviants return, she must put aside her aspirations to explore other planets to reunite with the other Eternals in order to protect Earth.

As with all the other Eternals, Makkari was created by the god-like and planet-sized Celestials thousands of years ago to protect the Earth.

After disbanding long ago, the Eternals must come together once again following the renewed threat of the Deviants. Makkari’s intimate knowledge of Earth proves instrumental in their final mission.

The Eternals comes to theaters this Friday, Nov. 5.