Leaked ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ image has fans hyped for Kang

We’ve known for well over a year that Jonathan Majors was set to appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and while seeing one of the industry’s hottest young stars playing an iconic comic book villain was reason enough to get excited, his surprise debut as He Who Remains as Loki increased the hype levels exponentially.

While the franchise isn’t obligated to rely on a Thanos-level threat to power the overarching narrative, the notion of Majors showing up all across Phase Four as a multitude of different variants from any number of realities is a fresh spin on the formula that firmly established Josh Brolin’s Mad Titan as the Infinity Saga’s end-of-level boss.

A leaked image from Quantumania offered a grainy first look at what could be Kang’s final design, but that was more enough to get the internet stoked for his impending arrival, as you can see below.

My god

It's gonna be a nightmare ☠️☠️#Marvel



I am shooked here 😱😱#AntManandTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/9lwGeB5xjl — MARVEL 🅰️🦖JURASSIC And MONSTERVERSE🦍🦎( NEWS) (@ajay_kusekar) December 2, 2021

Scott Lang is dying in #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania isn’t he pic.twitter.com/mznzcDUpvG — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) December 2, 2021

I think #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania could move up to November 2022👀 pic.twitter.com/X3BdnqTUbP — FanBoy (@Cristian_dlt24) December 2, 2021

Can't wait To see Ant Man and Wasp to go Up Against They better put up a Good Fight against Kang.#AntManandTheWaspQuantumania #KangTheConqueror #Marvel pic.twitter.com/1tqVD5ZzXn — Anthony S (@StraderZane) December 2, 2021

603 days before #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/vLXal8nFEY — How many days before … MCU's Movies ? (@BeforeHowMCU) December 2, 2021

Majors has been making a name for himself as one of the fastest-rising talents to come along in years thanks to a string of acclaimed performances, and signing a multi-picture deal to recur as the latest major villain in the world’s most popular film and television series is the icing on the cake.

The only bad news is that we have to wait until the summer of 2023 to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but maybe Kang will show up at least once between now and then.