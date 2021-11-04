Learn More About The Eternals’ Creators, The Celestials, In This Primer Video

Coinciding with Marvel’s Eternals hitting theaters Friday (and Thursday evening in some locales), Marvel Entertainment has once again taken to Twitter to get you up to speed on some of the extended lore and characters from the film, which is sure to carry repercussions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

In its latest installment of the Marvel 101 segments, the studio gave us the tall and short of it when it comes to the god-like Celestials, the planet-sized progenitors of the Universe. Check out the segment below:

The creators. Learn about the Celestials, the colossal progenitors of the Universe, in this #Marvel101.



Experience Marvel Studios' #Eternals in theaters TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/13xKc8vALw — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 4, 2021

The post explains that the Celestials have used their cosmic energy to create the building blocks of all life across the cosmos, throughout time. Though their influence being felt in the very fabric of existence itself, only a few in the universe can actually grasp their power.

With the parasitic lifeform known as the Deviants preying on Earth, the Celestials sends the immortal group of ancient beings known as the Eternals to dismantle the threat and pluck humanity from extinction.

Through the Eternals leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), the heroes communicate telepathically with the Celestials, who have tasked the group with helping to nudge humanity forward as we develop civilizations.

Having inhabited the Earth for thousands of years but disbanded long ago, the Eternals must rise to the occasion once again, reuniting for one final battle with their most ancient foes, the Deviants.

Eternals, which comes widely to theaters on Nov. 5 and to some cinemas Thursday evening, has already generated considerable buzz from fans who saw early viewings, despite its somewhat disappointing “rotten” score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.