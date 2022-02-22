Leatherface breeds fear in ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ alternate poster

Leatherface is provoking a familiar fear in this new alternate poster for Texas Chainsaw Massacre. After recently becoming the #1 movie on Netflix this past weekend, the horror sequel continues to make waves as the latest gory installment in the popular franchise.

One of horror’s most iconic villains is perfectly depicted in this brand-new poster as Leatherface, played by Mark Burnham, stands with his signature weapon of choice. The official Netflix Twitter account shared the exclusive poster, promoting the film, which is currently streaming on the platform. “Face your fear in the new alternate poster for TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE,” is written in the caption.

Face your fear in the new alternate poster for TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE. pic.twitter.com/WdkbQ5I3Dv — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2022

The eerie image of Leatherface reminds us that the serial killer was once responsible for the deadly massacre in 1973 which saw Sally Hardesty endure hours and hours of psychological torment at the hands of Leatherface and the rest of the devious Sawyer clan. Now, evil is reincarnated in David Blue Garcia’s installment as Leatherface enacts revenge on a group of young entrepreneurs who disturb his home in a small Texas town.

The official poster for the movie was released last month and featured Leatherface in a secluded cornfield with his trusted chainsaw by his side. While the film is currently receiving a mixed reaction from audiences and critics alike, Leatherface is certainly as vengeful and gruesome as he’s ever been. Catch the slasher icon in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, currently streaming on Netflix.