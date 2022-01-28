Leatherface shines in first official ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ poster

Fans of the classic Texas Chainsaw Massacre horror franchise are chomping at the bit in preparation to witness chainsaw-wielding Leatherface and his deranged family once again hunt down a new batch of helpless victims.

With less than a month away from its long-awaited release on Netflix, the first official poster for Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) has the internet simultaneously buzzing.

In the poster, fans get a clear-cut look at the monstrous villain known as Leatherface, with an eerie message located at the bottom of the picture that reads, “THE FACE OF MADNESS RETURNS.” The caption also reveals the first official trailer for the upcoming slasher sequel will be released on Monday, Jan. 31.

The official poster for Netflix’s ‘TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE’ reboot.



First trailer releases on Monday. pic.twitter.com/9GUmL1qLnp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 28, 2022

The new installment comes decades after the original masterpiece directed by Tobe Hooper in 1974, which has since become a classic in the realm of cinematic horror. The upcoming film will focus on Sally Hardesty and the events following her escape from the demented Sawyer family. Additionally, John Larroquette, the narrator of the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, will be providing narration for Netflix’s adaptation.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge. via Netflix

Texas Chainsaw Massacre drops on Netflix on Feb. 18.