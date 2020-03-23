Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix In April 2020

Netflix has announced the television shows and movies that will be leaving their streaming service in April 2020.

Some of the biggest titles departing include 90’s mega-hits like The Shawshank Redemption and Goodfellas, popular comedies such as Step Brothers and The Hangover, and Nicolas Cage’s adventure flick National Treasure. Perhaps most unfortunate for many families will be the loss of the Looney Toons and basketball mashup Space Jam, which has recently been one of Netflix’s most watched films.

With so many people being forced inside during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, it’s a shame any titles have to leave the service at all. But it should be noted that many of these could return in the future since Netflix has a tendency to add and remove the same movies and shows as licensing rights get purchased, expired, and renewed. So, maybe you won’t have to wait too long for the entire Police Academy franchise to make a return… Not that you were to begin with.

Here’s the full list of titles and when they’ll be leaving Netflix:

Leaving 4/4/20

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

Lost Girl: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

Goodfellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

Some analysts believe that Netflix will get a big boost from the outbreak of the coronavirus, citing people staying inside as a good omen for the service as folks try to find things to occupy their time with. Not every analyst feels that way, however, and only time will tell how COVID-19 shapes the online streaming landscape as it continues to affect nearly every business around the world.

For now, the company is slowing down streaming speeds in some countries to help reduce the load on the internet as more and more people are staying home and watching TV. Sorry about losing Space Jam, everyone, but we’ll all make it through together.