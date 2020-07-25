Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Great Movies This Fall

It’s the way it always is with Netflix. You get a load of new content every month, but you also lose a bunch of old favorites, too, as the rights agreements expire and they hop over to some other streaming service. September will be no different, as we’ve now got a list of everything that’s set to be removed from Netflix on the first day of the month after next.

There are a number of notable titles among them, too. First of all, the first two Bad Boys movies are leaving the site on September 1st, so make sure to give them another watch sometime in the next few weeks. Unfortunately, Netflix is losing a couple of classic horrors as well. Namely, 1988’s Child’s Play and the original Candyman, ahead of the Jordan Peele-produced remake that’s on the way.

Speaking of that 1992 flick, there are a lot of iconic 90s movies jumping ship in September. Clueless, Jerry Maguire, Groundhog Day… be sure to catch these classics again while you can, folks.

See below for the full list:

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Candyman (1992)

Child’s Play (1988)

Clueless (1995)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Groundhog Day (1993)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Lake House (2006)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Murder Party (2007)

Observe and Report (2009)

One Day (2011)

Public Enemies (2009)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

School Daze (1988)

Tootsie (1982)

United 93 (2006)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

As you can see above, Johnny Depp’s Public Enemies, which only arrived on Netflix a couple of months ago, is already heading off, and get ready to get angry at the corrupt state of the world as DC’s dystopian actioner V For Vendetta is being pulled from Netflix the same day, too.

Last but not least, all three Karate Kid films are being removed at the beginning of the month. This is disappointing, as Netflix has acquired the rights to spinoff series Cobra Kai and is set to deliver a third season of the formerly YouTube Red show. It would’ve been neat to have the whole franchise in the same place, but sadly, it’s just not going to happen.

Tell us, though, what are you going to miss on Netflix from the stuff that’s leaving in September? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.