Disney Plus Lost 5 Movies This Week

Streaming services have been doing an excellent job of keeping everyone busy as we all continue quarantining, and Disney Plus has been no exception. June was a particularly strong month for the platform with the additions of huge titles like Tarzan, Tarzan 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.

Meanwhile, July is already shaping up to be fantastic, too, with upcoming drops like the musical Hamilton, animated film Ice Age: Collision Course and classic sports movies like The Mighty Ducks and The Big Green. Of course, when Disney Plus giveth, Disney Plus taketh away, and the start of July means we’ve lost a few awesome films as well that some fans are sure to miss.

One of the biggest losses is Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Johnny Depp reprises his signature role as Jack Sparrow in this fourth installment of the popular franchise that acts as a standalone followup to 2007’s At World’s End. It was the third highest-grossing film of 2011, but it received mixed reviews upon release with critics disliking its plot and lack of originality. However, fans of the series seemed to enjoy revisiting their favorite characters for another adventure on the high seas. You’ll be missed, On Stranger Tides.

Here’s the full list of everything Disney Plus lost on July 1st:

Cheaper By The Dozen

Ice Age

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Rookie of the Year

Thumbelina

It’s a bummer to lose these films, of course, but some of them are likely to return at a future date, so there’s no reason to fret. For now, though, you can head through here to see everything that will be added to Disney Plus throughout the rest of this month. And as always, stay tuned for more announcements on what’s coming to your favorite streaming platforms over the next few weeks.