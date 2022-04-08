Legacy and new heroes meet in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ magazine covers

The legacy characters meet the new breed of heroes in these latest magazine covers for Jurassic World: Dominion. This summer’s dino-sized blockbuster promises to be the Jurassic franchise’s equivalent of Spider-Man: No Way Home as it’ll see the original stars of Jurassic Park team up with their World replacements. While we’ve still yet to see the two generations interact, these covers come the closest by offering fresh looks at both groups of characters.

Empire has revealed the two variant covers that will decorate its next issue, releasing April 14. The first is labelled “The Legacy Heroes” and showcases Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who are set to return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm, respectively. The trio are joined by a Dilophosaurus, an adorable baby Nasutoceratops, and a Pyroraptor.

The second then highlights the new breed. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are once again returning as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, with Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise boarding the saga as fresh additions Ramsay Cole and Kayla Watts. Also featured on the cover is Owen’s faithful Velociraptor Blue and his son, Beta.

While Goldblum already had a cameo in 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, Dominion marks Neill and Dern’s big return to the franchise after 20 years, with the pair last reprising their roles in 2001’s Jurassic Park 3. Another Jurassic veteran making a comeback in this one is B.D. Wong, following his surprise appearance as Dr. Henry Wu in the last movie. Fallen Kingdom‘s Justice Smith is also involved as Franklin Webb, as is Isabella Sermon as Maisie, the clone girl that Owen and Claire have adopted. Director J.A. Bayona isn’t around this time, though, with World‘s Colin Trevorrow taking back the reins to finish what he — and Steven Spielberg — started.

After being delayed for a whole year due to the pandemic, Jurassic World: Dominion finally roars into theaters this June 10.