Leslie Grace confirms another comic book character for ‘Batgirl’

As a comic book adaptation that features a combination of recognizable stars, iconic superhero favorites, and brand new faces that have never been seen in live-action before, HBO Max’s Batgirl has inevitably been the subject of much speculation about potential secret guest appearances.

The biggest cats were let out of the bag a long time ago when Michael Keaton’s Batman and J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon were confirmed as part of the ensemble, but that hasn’t been enough to stop the relentless churn of scuttlebutt.

Brendan Fraser’s Firefly and Ivory Aquino’s Alysia Yeoh were also confirmed early on, but rising star Jacob Scipio’s part in Batgirl remained undisclosed. Naturally, this led to online chatter that he’d be revealed as Dick Grayson/Nightwing when the movie comes to streaming, but Leslie Grace says that isn’t the case.

'Batgirl' director responds to criticism of the costume with Batman meme 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

In an interview with E! News, the debuting Barbara Gordon confirmed that Bad Boys for Life baddie Scipio will be playing Anthony Bressi, who in the pages of DC Comics has typically been depicted as a mid-level figure in the Gotham City criminal underworld.

That pretty much guarantees that he’ll be involved in whatever Fraser’s big bad is doing, which makes them quite the formidable duo for Grace’s title hero to overcome. Batgirl still doesn’t have an official release date, with fans expecting the worst after The Flash was pushed back to next summer, but it’s shaping up to be a worthwhile debut for a vigilante that’s seen her long-awaited solo film stuck in development hell for years.