Leslie Grace finally breaks silence on ‘Batgirl’ cancellation

Following the news of Warner Bros. decision to cancel their upcoming plans to release the HBO Max film Batgirl earlier this week, lead actress Leslie Grace has broken her silence in a post on social media.

The actress shared a message on Instagram thanking fans for their support alongside a collection of photos and videos from the set of the film.

In this post, Grace shared that she was proud of the “love, hard world and intention all of [the] incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland”.

She continued, explaining that she feels blessed for being given the opportunity to work alongside “the greats” and create lifelong relationships.

News about Batgirl’s cancellation first surfaced on Aug. 2 shocking DC fans. The movie cost reportedly Warner Bros. around $90 million dollars and was completed at the time of its scrapping. A later report suggested that the decision was made due to tax purposes.

For Grace, Batgirl was set to be a breakout role and the movie was said to include cameo appearances from longtime DC films alumni. Prior to its cancellation, the film was screened for test audiences and there were reportedly some issues with the film.

Despite these problems, it would appear that they were not the driving factor in the movie being canceled, and as of right now it seems almost certain that the film will not see the light of day.

Of course, with this cancelation, DC fans have begun fearing that other HBO Max projects could suffer a similar treatment going forward, however, nothing official has been confirmed regarding the fate of other DC titles.