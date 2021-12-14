Liam Neeson’s next action thriller ‘Memory’ gets a release date

Even though he recently signaled his intentions to retire from the action genre for at least the second time ahead of his 70th birthday next year, Liam Neeson has been busier than ever squeezing as many thrillers as humanly possible into his schedule.

Honest Thief, The Marksman and The Ice Road have all been released since the beginning of last year, he’s already finished shooting on Blacklight and Retirbution, cameras are currently rolling on Marlowe, and he’s got In the Land of Saints and Sinners up next.

Before that, though, there’s Memory. Directed by Casino Royale, GoldenEye and The Mask of Zorro‘s Martin Campbell, the film stars Neeson as expert assassin Alex Lewis, who refuses to complete an assignment due to his strict moral code. Forced to track down and take out the people that hired him while Guy Pearce’s FBI agent Vincent Serra remains hot on his tail, the veteran hitman also has to deal with his own failing mind.

As per Deadline, Open Road Films have acquired domestic distribution rights to Memory, which is coming to theaters on April 29, 2022. Neeson remains one of the very few action stars in the business capable of drawing in a crowd based on nothing but his name above the title, so we can expect this one to do a decent turn at the box office.