Rooney Mara will star as Audrey Hepburn for director Luca Guadagnino in a new Apple TV+ biopic chronicling the film and fashion icon/humanitarian’s life. The two-time Academy Award nominee, Mara, will undeniably bring talent and heart to the role.

As we shared earlier, details on the plot and the premise are being kept under wraps. However, after the casting announcement, some fans wonder if another actress should have gotten the part. Lily Collins is a big fan of Hepburn herself, and several fans have long noted the similarities in look and her light, saying there’s no one they would have rather seen play Hepburn than Collins.

lily collins this was supposed to be YOUUUU https://t.co/hwTNz1pwPk — s. 👩🏾‍🦳 (@jnkhive) January 7, 2022

Lily Collins never getting to play Audrey Hepburn would be a hollywood travesty because LOOK AT HER pic.twitter.com/u1wXePel2G — sophie🌻 (@jolisophiesongs) January 4, 2022

my favorite look from lily collins pic.twitter.com/GjNee7Wum6 — ₃₃₃ (@pradaparisian) December 27, 2021

While Mara and Collins have similar features, and both could undoubtedly play the role, fans of Collins wonder if she’s overlooked for parts because they see her as a typecast actress after Emily In Paris. Collins has taken on several roles outside of the Netflix series and has been a fan-favorite in all of them.

Oddly enough, Collins is currently married to Mara’s ex-boyfriend, director Charlie McDowell.

y’all sound so silly saying lily collins ‘doesn’t have the range’ to portray audrey hepburn…if you’ve only watched emily in paris that’s YOUR problem pic.twitter.com/hQqvZDHx8c — jay (@eviIshags) January 7, 2022

Several fans share photos from her previous roles and ensure that the entertainment realm recognizes her talent and success in her previous acting jobs. To The Bone was an extraordinarily moving and well-acted part from Collins, as were the others mentioned below.

lily collins did not act her little butt off in rules don’t apply, to the bone, les misérables, and extremely wicked for her to be disrespected like this! pic.twitter.com/3rGiR86Qnh — bethany (@fiImgal) January 7, 2022

Fans are screaming that Collins has the range to play Hepburn and they’re severely disappointed that she’s not getting the chance in the Apple TV+ biopic.

lily collins was born to play audrey hepburn and yes she does have the range. i said what i said pic.twitter.com/WQWejZwqlE — kat✨ (@sugarysaturn) January 7, 2022

Another fan notes that people doubted Kristen Stewart pulling off Princess Diana and says Collins deserved to play Hepburn.

no one thought kristen stewart could pull off playing princess diana and she nailed it. lily collins would have 100% done the same with the audrey hepburn role if she had the chance. pic.twitter.com/AvwlbyIn5o — kat✨ (@sugarysaturn) January 7, 2022

Other fans have questioned, once again, if Emily In Paris is and will continue to stop Collins from succeeding elsewhere. Fans sure hope that isn’t the case.

I swear if Emily is Paris stops that girl from getting better roles i will cry — Nea (@agentcutiepie) January 7, 2022

emily in paris ruined lily collins’ chances of getting serious roles i feel bad… — michael (@girIycious) January 7, 2022

Don’t despair, Lily Collins fans. If there’s one thing the entertainment industry hates, it’s original ideas. So, much like Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Lawrence’s competing Elizabeth Holmes projects, there’s sure to be an extra small black turtleneck out there for Rooney Mara and Lily Collins.