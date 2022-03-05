Since there are so many characters in the wildly popular Encanto, Mirabel really only got the chance to do a deep dive into her sisters and their gifts, but that still leaves a lot to learn about. There are plenty of theories and plots that fans have come up with for a sequel or spinoff, but the exciting part is that Lin Manuel-Miranda, songwriter for Encanto, has also said he’s onboard.

In an interview with Collider, Miranda made the following statement,

I think it’s a question of when and not if, and what form that will take.” So, he’s ready to see what else he can do with these characters and their story. Because it is a musical, the idea of a stage show has of course come up and with Miranda’s familiarity with Broadway, it would make sense for Encanto to make the transition. “Is that another movie? Is that a series? Is that a stage adaptation where we have a little more time, because stage shows are generally an hour longer than movies?” Miranda continued, giving ideas of what form a sequel or spinoff could take.

The musical’s surprise hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been number one on the charts for seven consecutive weeks, beating out Frozen‘s “Let It Go”. Many people assumed the song would go on to win an Oscar, but, unfortunately, it wasn’t even submitted. From the music to the family-centric plot, it’s an exciting movie that follows even more exciting and unique characters.

Encanto movie poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

What most fans seem to want is a stage show, whether that be in one of the Disney parks or on Broadway, they’d like to see it live. Casita would be an amazing set to work with, and after seeing the way Frozen on Broadway created Elsa’s powers, we’d have a lot to look forward to in terms of the Madrigal’s gifts.

Encanto wouldn’t be the first Disney movie to get a spinoff series if they decided to go that route. Tangled: The Series went on for three seasons on the Disney Channel and was very successful, even being nominated for a daytime Emmy. While not as successful or popular, Hercules, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin also had short-lived spinoff series on Disney Channel. So, it wouldn’t be much of a stretch for Encanto to do the same and use that to explore the characters some more.

Whatever Disney chooses to do with the Madrigals next, it will have plenty of fans backing it up. Miranda confirmed what all of us were hoping, but he also admitted that no specific conversations about it have happened. Now, we wait for the next steps in creating more of the amazing Madrigals for our entertainment and to see where the story takes them next!