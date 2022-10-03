Lindsay Lohan cheekily drops the first-look at her new Netflix holiday movie on ‘Mean Girls’ day

Lindsay Lohan is making her comeback for the first time in nearly a decade with a new holiday-themed Netflix rom-com, Falling for Christmas; the first of three films she’s agreed to star in for the streamer. And somewhat appropriately, the 36-year-old revealed the official poster for the film on Monday, Oct. 3 — otherwise universally known as “Mean Girls day,” named for the date in which Cady Heron (Lohan) was asked by her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) what day it was in the 2004 classic comedy.

“It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th,” Lohan tweeted, asking in parenthesis, “What happens on Wednesdays again??” However, as most fans are surely already aware: “on Wednesdays we wear pink.”

It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??) 💕 @#FallingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/SjhRHFOov8 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2022

In the film, which was directed by Janeen Damian and Lohan also produced, she stars alongside Glee alum Chord Overstreet as a spoiled hotel heiress named Sierra whose new engagement goes off the rails when a skiing accident leaves her suffering from total amnesia. As such, she finds herself in the care of a widowed blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Sure, the film has got a bit of an Overboard trope to it, but it seems unlikely that will matter to fans eager to see Lohan getting back to her family-friendly roots.

“Christmas is a time when family comes together. It’s just such a loving holiday,” she told Netflix in a recent interview. “It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies.” Lohan added that she did her own stunts in the film, though it does not sound like it was necessarily by choice.

“‘All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven’t gotten to do that much in a lot of my films,’ she says. What stunts, you ask? ‘When I’m flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it,’ she says, laughing.”

Previously, Lohan’s last major film was the panned 2013’s The Canyons, directed by Paul Schrader and costarring adult film actor James Deen.

Her next Netflix film, also directed by Damian, will be another romantic comedy with a supernatural twist called Irish Wish, which stars Lohan as “a bridesmaid who makes a magic wish that turns her into the bride, only to realize that may not be what she really wants.”

Meanwhile, Falling For Christmas will hit on Netflix on Nov. 10, 2022.