Netflix Announces 18 New Movies And TV Shows For June

If you’ve been on a Netflix binge-watching streak amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and are starting to feel worried about running out of things to stream, you’ll be glad to get a first look at the amazing line-up of TV shows and movies that the company is set to add to its library in June.

As if Netflix wasn’t already popular enough, they’ve stood to gain a lot of profit from the current outbreak of the COVID-19. With hundreds of millions of people around the globe self-isolating at home, it only makes sense that they’ve turned to streaming platforms to alleviate their boredom. Over the last couple of years, the likes of Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Now have upped the ante to seriously compete with Netflix, but if it’s variety you seek, then it’ll be quite a while before another service manages to dethrone the juggernaut.

So, if you’ve been binge-watching tons of content and Netflix-and-chilling your way through the quarantine and need something fresh, here’s a list of the first wave of titles announced for June, with more to be revealed as we get closer to the end of the month.

Release Dates TBA:

Dark (Season 3)

The Politician (Season 2)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Season 1)

Coming on June 1st:

Priest (2011)

The Healer (2017)

The Show (2017)

The Stolen (2017)

Coming on June 2nd:

Fuller House (Season 5, part 2)

Coming on June 3rd:

Lady Bird (2017)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Coming on June 4th:

Baki (Season 2, part 3)

Coming on June 5th:

The Last Days of American Crime (2020)

Coming on June 10th:

Lenox Hill (Season 1)

Coming on June 12th:

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2)

The Woods (Season 1)

Coming on June 18th:

A Whisker Away (2020)

Coming on June 19th:

Father Soldier Son (2020)

One Way for Tomorrow (2020)

Apart from several decent flicks and Greta Gerwig’s highly acclaimed Lady Bird, Netflix plans to debut several new original productions, too, including Lenox Hill, The Woods, and a new animated series based on the Transformers franchise. And again, this list isn’t yet complete, so you can expect many, many more titles to be announced over the coming weeks.