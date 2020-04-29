Netflix Added 3 New Movies And 4 New TV Shows Today

Yesterday, Netflix added 17 films alongside the debut of Mindy Kaling’s new series Never Have I Ever, marking a pretty big release day for the service. Today, the platform is getting a few more drops, though none of them nearly as substantial as a few of the larger offerings earlier in the month.

If you’re in the mood for a love story though, the Italian show Summertime comes in at a lean 8 episodes, making it a good weekend binge. If you’re looking for something a bit more dramatic and engaging, meanwhile, Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story is a crime documentary about the conviction of a 16-year-old and her subsequent commutation of a life sentence that led to her release years later.

Here’s the full list of what arrived today:

Movies:

A Secret Love

Love Is War

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Shows:

Extracurricular (Season 1)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Season 1)

Summertime (Season 1)

Tjovitjo (Season 2)

Meanwhile, an unlikely action film that released just yesterday continues its rise up the Top 10 Movies list. Battle: Los Angeles was #5 on the list upon its debut on the platform, but it’s now sitting at #4 after passing Despicable Me and moving it down a spot. Both are still far behind Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, however, the action film that has been dominating Netflix since it was released last week. Needless to say, it’s already sparked rumors and speculation regarding a potential sequel.

While today’s drop might not be as substantial as yesterday’s, it’s still more stuff to check out during a time when everyone is stuck at home desperate for things to do. You can click here for the full list of everything that Netflix has added throughout April as well. And if you want to see everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ next month, you can make your way over here. It’s likely that other content will be announced for release over the next few weeks, too, so stay tuned for more.