Netflix Added 17 New Movies Today To Help Keep You Busy

April has been a solid month for Netflix. They’ve gained back the popular comedy series Community, Money Heist: Part 4 did exceptionally well, and they’ve had surprising hits out of Ed Helms’ Coffee & Kareem and Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction. And now they’re bringing a few more hopeful titles to the service today, April 28th.

The biggest film of the batch is the 2011 alien invasion flick Battle: Los Angeles. It wasn’t exceptionally well-received when it released, and it won’t be winning you over with its fairly standard plot, but there’s enough action and explosions to keep your mind and eyes entertained for a few hours if you’ve already caught up on Netflix’s other big action titles.

The one new show being added today, meanwhile, is a Netflix Original from Mindy Kaling called Never Have I Ever. The series follows Indian-American teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as her and her friends struggle to fit in at school and work overtime to find sex partners before the end of the year. It’s been a hit with critics thus far, so it may very well be worth a weekend binge.

Check out all the content dropping today below:

Movies:

5Gang (2019)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Beynelmilel (2006)

Bir Baba Hindu (2016)

Boushkash (2008)

Görümce (2016)

Küçük Esnaf (2016)

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Magic Carpet Ride (2005)

Neseli Hayat (2009)

Red Istanbul (2017)

Sour Apples (2016)

The Lift Boy (2018)

The Plane Tree (2011)

The Reliant (2019)

We’ll Be Right Back After The Break (Fasel wa Na’ood) (2011)

You Know Who (Elly baly balak) (2003)

TV Series:

Never Have I Ever (Season 1)

That’s a fairly decent offering for late in the month, and there are at least a handful of notable releases worth watching. For the full list of everything that dropped on Netflix throughout April, you can head on over here. And for everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ in May, you’ll want to click here. Of course, there are bound to be more new releases announced over the coming weeks, too, so be sure to stay tuned.