Netflix Reveals The One Show That Might Beat Tiger King In Views

You can’t go anywhere online without seeing memes, references, and debates regarding Tiger King: Murder. Mayhem, and Madness. The hit docu-series about big cat conservationists is the talk of the town with its crime-ridden hijinks and larger-than-life characters, and if rumors of a second season turn out to be true, it may remain a popular Netflix mainstay for quite a while.

The show exploded on Netflix in late March and kept its spot at #1 on the Top 10 list for a record amount of days until Despicable Me finally dethroned it last week. The streaming giant states that the story of Joe Exotic and his tigers brought in a whopping 64 million households in its first month and though some of that can be attributed to the fact that the current pandemic is keeping people quarantined inside, there’s no denying the impact Tiger King has had on pop culture in its short time in the wild.

That being said, Netflix believes that another hit show is on course to beat out Tiger King’s impressive numbers. According to them, the fourth part of their Spanish crime drama Money Heist is on track to bring in 65 million households, just barely edging out the big cat king in total views. It’s certainly possible, of course, as the series has held a spot on the Top 10 shows list since April 4th and is wildly popular among genre fans.

As for Tiger King‘s legacy, Rob Lowe has confirmed that he plans to work with American Horror Story executive producer Ryan Murphy on their unique version of the events that transpired between Joe Exotic and his nemesis, Carole Baskin. Meanwhile, SNL’s Kate McKinnon is reported to be playing Baskin in a limited series adaptation from Universal Content Productions.