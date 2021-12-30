‘Little Mermaid’ BTS images give new look at Halle Bailey’s Ariel

Another childhood Disney classic is coming to life in 2023, The Little Mermaid. The film will star Halle Bailey as everyone’s favorite mermaid, Ariel, as well as Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Melissa McCarthy. The movie has been kept relatively under wraps, with not a lot of information coming out. All we know so far is the cast, an estimated release date and the fact that Lin Manuel-Miranda of Hamilton is helping Alan Menken with the music and adding new songs along with the classics from the animated version.

Yesterday, Halle Bailey took to Instagram with a post about how thankful she was for this past year and all that she got to do. “I feel immensely proud of myself ..made it through with God ..I thank God for this year and i’m so looking forward to the next one.” Of the photos posted in the year-end dump, we see at least one BTS photo with what looks to be some sort of tail from the film.

It’s not much, but it is the first glimpse at any part of Ariel in the live-action version of the Disney classic. Are the scaly leggings an interpreted version of Ariel’s tail, or are they simply for stunt purposes? Whatever it may be, Disney fans and others are all excited to see the reimagined tale on the big screen. Halle Bailey’s casting caused some discourse among fans, but due to her talent and beauty, she is already shaping up to be the perfect Ariel.

What are you most looking forward to in the live-action Little Mermaid film?