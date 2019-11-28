Live-Action Metroid Movie Reportedly In Development

Nintendo is eager to expand its reach into Hollywood, it seems.

What with the popular video game publisher having already confirmed a film starring its world-famous Italian plumber, it appears that Mario’s not the only mascot being primed for the big screen. Earlier this week, WeGotThisCovered learned that the company is reportedly pursuing a live-action adaptation for its Legend of Zelda series and could wind up on streaming service Netflix.

Now, however, it’s the turn of Samus Aran to potentially get her own cinematic debut. Due to the project still being in its infancy, solid details concerning the Metroid movie aren’t readily available, though Nintendo is reportedly eyeing Emily Blunt to play the bounty hunter. The British actress certainly fits the bill in terms of sharing a similar likeness to the character’s video game design and has plenty of experience when it comes to action blockbusters with the likes of Looper and Edge of Tomorrow among her eclectic filmography.

That casting choice is far from set in stone, though, and the Big N could ultimately find itself picking someone else to don Ms. Aran’s iconic helmet once the title moves into production. As far as a potential release date is concerned, fans should likely temper expectations, as Ninty will assuredly already have its hands full with the aforementioned projects. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as and when further details emerge on that front but in the meantime, there appears to be plenty of Metroid inbound for Switch owners.

Both the beloved Metroid Prime Trilogy and a complete remake of SNES classic Super Metroid are said to be in the works, according to one prominent industry insider, and while neither is likely to generate the same level of hype as, say, Metroid Prime 4, Samus fans will no doubt take their fix wherever they can get it.