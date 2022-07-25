Logan Paul gets trashed for his opinions on ‘NOPE’

YouTuber and recently-signed WWE wrestler Logan Paul is being lambasted on social media after posting a blundering thread slamming Jordan Peele’s new film NOPE.

Paul took to Twitter to heap criticism on various aspects of Peele’s third film offering, describing it as long-winded and bewildering.

“NOPE” is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.



I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread) — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 24, 2022

Paul then launched into a quibbling critique of the film, affirming the immortal words of George R.R. Martin; “nothing someone says before the word ‘but’ really counts.” Reaching heights of hubris seldom scaled by minds rooted in reality, the YouTuber took it upon himself to dispense unsolicited advice about storytelling to Peele, an Academy Award winning writer, director, and producer.

One spoiler-laden tweet followed another, as Paul painstakingly pointed out the 10 moments in the film he found most confounding. All the while, he remained oblivious to the fact that NOPE is a critique of the very conduct that propelled Paul to fame.

Hilariously unburdened by self-awareness, Paul ended the thread by once again expressing love for Peele and praising the film’s visual creativity. Then, without a hint of irony, he accused the filmmaker of being a shallow provocateur.

I love Peele, the VFX & aesthetic. But my thesis is this:

I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me. — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 24, 2022

It came as no surprise to SoundOfMetal that Paul failed to comprehend a movie that addressed the topic of attention-seeking, a behavior that’s always been his forte.

Very interesting that Logan Paul didn’t understand a movie in which one of the key themes is how people will do anything for a spectacle and/or attention https://t.co/V78yHRjqJT — JULIA (@S0UNDOFMETAL) July 25, 2022

Another user tweeted a withering reminder of Paul’s cringe-inducing filmography.

Ah yes Logan Paul Star of Airplane mode wants to talk about “worst movies I’ve seen in a long time” buddy you have been in mostly garbage. https://t.co/exbyMZBYY3 pic.twitter.com/doW5uTULok — Jerome! (@JeromeM94Movies) July 25, 2022

Paul was inevitably called out by Transittoriii for the most stunningly macabre act of shameless self-promotion in his career.

So you're telling me the movie's very clear commentary on spectacle (and the lengths people will go to capture it) was totally missed by Logan Paul, the guy that vlogged himself and his friends laughing at a dead body in the Aokigahara forest in Japan. The irony is beyond cosmic. https://t.co/1f71JGS4Uj — tori-lynne 🧙🏾‍♀️ (@transitoriii) July 25, 2022

It’s hardly the first time Paul has put his foot in his mouth, and it’s unlikely to be the last. Meanwhile, unlike the controversial social media star’s Twitter feed, NOPE is receiving widespread praise as Peele continues his reign as a master of modern horror.