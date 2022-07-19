Jordan Peele hints that his future still lies in horror

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele says he has no plans to exit the horror genre any time soon.

Per Deadline, Peele was vocal about the future he envisions for his career at the premiere of his new film NOPE.

“A little bit of horror, a little bit of comedy; I’m always going to try and give you a big show. I will stay within this realm that I love which is, I think, the only way I know how to view the world and how to tell stories at this point.”

Peele remains tight-lipped about the plot of the sci-fi horror film and he’s sworn the cast to secrecy. All that’s known is that NOPE is centered around paranormal events that take place in small town California.

Peele created his latest film offering specifically for the big screen, shooting in 66mm Imax format. A fortunate few had the honor of attending the premiere of the highly anticipated thriller and the consensus is that Peele appears to have crafted another cinematic masterpiece, with early reviews for NOPE being stellar.

NOPE sees Peele reunite with actor Daniel Kaluuya for the first time since Get Out (2017). Peele has previously revealed that he’s open to making a sequel to Get Out, which is still widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made and for which he won an Oscar for Best Screenplay.

In addition to Kaluuya, NOPE boasts an outstanding cast, including Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and Donna Mills.

Peele also announced that he already has another project in the works in the shape of a stop-motion picture called Wendell & Wild. He penned the screenplay with fellow Academy Award winner Henry Selick. Wendell & Wild will premiere on Netflix in October with Selick behind the camera and Peele in the starring role.

NOPE will be released in cinemas on July 22.