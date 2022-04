Punters at this year's CinemaCon were given an extra taste of 'Get Out' mastermind Jordan Peele's latest cinematic scarefest.

Jordan Peele has shared footage for his upcoming horror flick Nope during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon.

Peele went on stage to talk about the film and didn’t give details on what the film is about as he doesn’t want anyone to spoil it. However, he said the film’s title reflects the audience’s feeling when you tell someone “you’re watching a horror film”.

Peele hopes that Nope will bring in new audiences who aren’t into the horror genre.

