Early reactions suggest Jordan Peele has crafted another horror gem with ‘NOPE’

The premiere for director Jordan Peele’s latest film NOPE has now taken place and critics have quickly taken to social media championing this movie as another hit for the filmmaker.

NOPE is the third film that Peele has directed with his previous two works Get Out and Us both quickly becoming hits after bringing something new to the overdone horror genre. His success rate would appear to be maintained as fans praise the blending of horror and sci-fi genres.

The film takes place on a ranch where caretakers come face-to-face with a strange force that affects not just the animals, but also people’s behavior.

Those lucky enough to have seen the film at the premiere shared that it isn’t your typical Sci-Fi UFO film, and is something unique that is best experienced on the big screen. Here is a look at some of what critics had to say about the epic.

So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5T — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook is available now!) (@thehorrorchick) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peele’s Nope is his most confident, unfettered, and potentially most divisive vision yet. Swapping the exclamation marks of horror for the question marks of sci-fi, this is less about scares. With hints of Close Encounters, Jaws, and more, #NopeMovie is a real puzzlebox. pic.twitter.com/Ny3EVaLTqW — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie @JordanPeele’s best film yet



As if Hitchcock, Kubrick & Tarantino had a baby!



Breathtaking

Funny

Terrifying



Review Wednesday pic.twitter.com/uVTbMbMPhq — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is otherworldly yet indescribable. From instances of sheer terror to heartfelt moments btwn the characters, #Nope is an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor. Jordan Peele has done it again! @nopemovie pic.twitter.com/bUr1ad5TAx — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again. — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) July 19, 2022

In his third feature film #NopeMovie (🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟), Jordan Peele affirms he is a master storyteller & this generation's Hitchcock. Peele brings the fear of darkness to light. Daniel Kaluuya, Peele's ultimate muse, once again delivers a spectacular performance. Nope equals WOW. pic.twitter.com/iP0sbVzO38 — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 19, 2022

Nope is nothing like what you’d expect. An entertaining head-scratcher, equal parts confusing and terrifying and, like most of the films by @JordanPeele, offers layers you likely won’t peel back in one sitting. (CONT’D) #NopeMovie pic.twitter.com/GwkHzqkynt — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) July 19, 2022

Yep, I’ve seen #NOPEMOVIE. @JordanPeele makes it 3-for-3 with an intense sci-fi outing that incorporates Western genre sensibilities and an interesting narrative on respecting the animal kingdom. Also his funniest film to date. @KekePalmer’s Oscar campaign can start now! Wild! — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) July 19, 2022

I’ve seen #NopeMovie



I LOVE this amazing cast! It’s Jordan Peele’s biggest spectacle yet. Keke Palmer & Daniel Kaluuya are pitch perfect as a sibling duo, Yeun glows on screen & Perea is a DELIGHT! #NOPE pic.twitter.com/W2WPKnLnQB — POC Culture (@POCculture) July 19, 2022

As the reactions suggest not only is the film a hit, but the cast also provides exceptional performances. Get Out lead Daniel Kaluuya is back in NOPE alongside Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Michael Winscott, Steven Yuen, and Wrenn Schmidt.

While all of Peele’s directorial entries so far have been in the horror genre, the director recently explained how NOPE differs from the others teasing that it “transcends the horror genre”.

Now that the premiere has taken place fans won’t have long before they can check out the film for themselves. NOPE is scheduled to land in theaters in the US on July 22.