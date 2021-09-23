Loki Composer To Score HBO Max’s Batgirl Movie

After spending years stuck in development hell, Batgirl has roared into life since first being teased as an HBO Max exclusive by DC Films president Walter Hamada last year. With production gearing up to start before the end of 2021, the major pieces that make up the core creative team continue falling into place.

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Billall Fallah are working from a script by Birds of Prey and The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson, who’s become the DCEU’s go-to scribe for hammering unpolished drafts into shape. Leslie Grace beat out several competitors to land the role of Barbara Gordon, with J.K. Simmons entering talks to return as her onscreen father, which would technically make Batgirl part of the SnyderVerse.

Another important aspect of the project has now been added following the news that Loki composer Natalie Holt has boarded the project to create the score. While her credits aren’t particularly extensive in the feature film realm, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series revolving around Tom Hiddleston’s trickster did boast a wide and varied soundscape, so she could be an inspired choice to dive right back into the comic book genre.

Oh I’m allowed to say now, next up.. 🦇-girl — Natalie Holt (@filmmusicholt) September 23, 2021

Here's How Leslie Grace Could Look As HBO Max's Batgirl 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Looking at the timeline, it shouldn’t be too long until the rest of the supporting cast is filled out, with Batgirl expected to premiere on HBO Max towards the end of 2022. As the first brand new DCEU blockbuster to be made exclusively for streaming, the team will be looking to set a high benchmark for the rest that follow in its wake.