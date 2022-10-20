Looks like ‘M3GAN’ is coming to slay us all earlier than expected

It seems like horror fans will witness the wrath of M3GAN very soon as Blumhouse and Universal Studios announced changes to the film’s release date.

Deadline reports that M3GAN will no longer be released on the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Instead, the date has been moved to Jan. 6, 2023, a week before its original release. However, according to Forbes, horror movies released during the holiday weekend were seen as “a successful launch pad.” Forbes also noticed that M3GAN’s release is on the same day as Sony’s Untitled True Haunting, and Sony hasn’t responded to the recent changes.

M3GAN is an upcoming horror film about an AI doll who befriends a young girl named Cady after her parents died in a car accident. The doll’s creator and Cady’s aunt, Gemma, order the doll to protect Cady from any emotional and physical harm. However, Gemma’s co-workers expressed concern between M3GAN and Cady. And just like any program, M3GAN takes the order very seriously as the doll begins to gruesomely attack those who harm Cady.

The film was first previewed at this year’s Cinema Con. And ever since the trailer was released, the original horror doll, Chucky, taunted M3GAN on social media. The doll claimed that “everybody’s tryna be me,” and released a series of Tweets, proving that he’s better than the newcomer in the horror toy scene.

M3GAN stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Violet McGraw (Black Widow), Amie Donald, and Jenna Davis (Raven’s House), and will be released on Jan. 6, 2022.