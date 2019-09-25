Natalie Portman Explains Why She Was Absent From Thor: Ragnarok

Even in a post-Endgame world, Thor: Ragnarok is widely considered to be one of the greatest MCU installments thanks to its rip-roaring action and larger-than-life characters. Hell, we’d argue that Jeff Goldblum’s memorable stint as the Grandmaster was worth the price of admission alone (“you’ve been pardoned… from life!”).

There was, however, one character who was left on the sidelines: Jane Foster, the best-in-class astrophysicist played by Natalie Portman. It’s by no means the first time that Portman’s character was only mentioned in passing (see: Age of Ultron, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), but it left many wondering whether the actress would ever return to the MCU in the future.

Thankfully, those rumors have been put to bed: Natalie Portman is due to reprise her role for Thor: Love and Thunder. And it seems the actress is already itching to rejoin the likes of Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson) for what promises to be a journey through the cosmos.

Speaking about her absence from Ragnarok, though, Natalie explained it as follows:

Obviously, I wasn’t written into Thor: Ragnarok because of where it took place. It wasn’t really on Earth, and my character is on Earth. I love Tessa [Thompson] and Chris [Hemsworth] so much, so it’s exciting to work with them again. And I’m very excited to wield the hammer.

Jane Foster Becomes Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given she’s expected to inherit the title of Mighty Thor, Natalie Portman will no doubt play a big, big role in Thor: Love and Thunder, as Kevin Feige and writer-director Taika Waititi begin molding the next chapter in Asgard’s story. Gone are the gilded corridors of old Asgard (you can thank Surtur for that), leaving all Asgardians to reside in a humble fishing village led by Valkyrie.

The God of Thunder, meanwhile, departed for space on board the Milano – much to the chagrin of Star-Lord – so we suspect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will inevitably have one or two story clues for Love and Thunder.

Natalie Portman will mark her triumphant return to the MCU with Thor: Love and Thunder. Its ETA? November 5th, 2021, so let the countdown begin…