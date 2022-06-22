Netflix may be the home for a lot of great content, but Luca Guadagnino does not think so, and the acclaimed Italian director likens the platform to the earlier dumping ground for bad cinematic content in a new report.

“I don’t want to be rude to the people at Netflix, it’s not exactly my cup of tea. The problem is how the movie becomes something that stays in time. My only fear about the streamers is that if there is not a theatrical release of it that makes the movie something that exists in actual reality, it gets lost. To go straight to streaming is like straight to video days.”

Netflix Comedy for June 1 of 13

Click to skip Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake The Brazilian comics' first US special finds him discussing "his unique views on family, race, and religion" and "detailing an online rift that blew up," according to Netflix.

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill - Comedian Bill Burr hosts a showcase of comedy newcomers and veterans including Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Steph Tolev, Joe Bartnick, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Ian Edwards,Dean Delray, Jessica Kirson and Ronny Chieng.

That’s My Time with David Letterman In this companion series to Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the former Late Night host chats with some of comedy's hottest up-and-comers.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration "The largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics. The historic celebration featured some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends, and emerging talent hosted by Billy Eichner. Highlights included icon Ani DiFranco introducing Margaret Cho, Sarah Paulson introducing Tig Notaro, Lily Tomlin introducing Sandra Bernhard, Lena Waithe introducing Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O’Donnell closing the night and inviting the rest of the performers joining her on stage for a NEW rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit Girls Just Want to Have Fun, GAYS Just Want to Have Fun. Other incredible talent who performed throughout the night included Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Solomon Georgio, Sam Jay, River Butcher, Patti Harrison, Matteo Lane, Marsha Warfield, Mae Martin, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, James Adomian, Guy Branum, Gina Yashere, Trixie Mattel, Scott Thompson, and Todd Glass," according to Netflix.

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory The Trainwreck star curates a showcase of comedy's best talent featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein and Jaye McBride.

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live - A curated line-up of female comedians is introduced by Grace and Frankie stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Features Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Iliza Shlesinger.

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual "Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Psychosexual. In a uniquely crafted three set act, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality and much more," according to Netflix.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends If you aren't coping well with Davidson's SNL departure, check out this special featuring him, Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White , Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute an all-star comic salute to the late and beloved comedian, Bob Saget.

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special - Snoop hosts a set of legendary black comedians playing at his very own festival. With Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Donnell Rawlings, Guy Torry and Melanie Comarcho.

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy "With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family. Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy premieres globally on Netflix on June 28th, 2022," according to Netflix.

Bruna Louise: Demolition A new comedy special from Bruna Louise.

Click to zoom

The Suspiria and Call Me by Your Name creator makes the comments in an IndieWire article detailing his appearance at the Provincetown International Film Festival over the weekend. In conversation with John Waters, Guadagnino says the idea a straight actor cannot play a gay character to be an absurd notion. The director is best known for the Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name, in which straight actors Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer played two men who fall in love.

“I think the topic is idiotic. Because actors are asked to act. And [Bernardo] Bertolucci always said, ‘my movies are films about the characters played by the actors, and I also secretly make a documentary about the actors playing the characters.’ You know, the movie has to reveal something about the people in front of the camera while these people are trying to hide in character. So, I think the idea that you have to cast only people that are that thing is strange.”

Guadagnino’s next film is titled Bones & All. A work he produced called Beckett is available on Netflix.