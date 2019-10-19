Nine movies. 42 years. One legend.

That legend is, of course, the Skywalker Saga, which began with A New Hope and will finally reach its conclusion this December with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

J.J. Abrams is behind the camera for the hugely important movie and is looking to deliver to fans a fitting ending to Lucasfilm’s crown jewel, having stepped in to fill the hole left by Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow. Expected to take influence from all eight Star Wars films – even the divisive Prequels – The Rise of Skywalker has the difficult task of putting the franchise back on track after The Last Jedi and Solo derailed things a bit.

Exactly how Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio plan to do that remains to be seen, but with the December 20th release quickly approaching, Lucasfilm has now revealed when fans can expect tickets to go on-sale, announcing that they’ll be available on October 21st, after the final trailer drops during halftime of the National Football League (NFL) game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

So, just as we expected then. And with the final preview now just on the horizon, the question on everyone’s mind is whether we’ll get our first glimpse of Emperor Palpatine or not. Our bet is that they’ll save that reveal for the film itself, but you never know. They might just end the trailer with a quick glimpse of the big bad, which would send fans into a frenzy.

In any case, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens big on December 20th – or December 19th, if you happen to live in the UK. Be sure to check back with us on Monday night, too, as we’ll have that final promo for you as soon as it lands online.