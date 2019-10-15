Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Ticket On-Sale Date Revealed

Nine films. 42 years. One legend.

That legend is, of course, the Skywalker Saga, which flickered into life with A New Hope and is expected to reach its triumphant swan song this December with The Rise of Skywalker.

J.J. Abrams is the man tasked with delivering a fitting conclusion to Lucasfilm’s crown jewel, having filled the void left by Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow early in development. The filmmaking duo now have something in common given that Trevorrow is expected to circle back to Universal’s dino franchise and helm the third installment – the only difference being that Abrams’ blockbuster is much more than just a trilogy-capper; it’s expected to draw influence from all eight Star Wars movies. Yes, even the dreaded Prequels.

Exactly how Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio plan to achieve said feat remains to be seen, but we now have word from Star Wars Unity that tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available from October 21st.

That date corresponds with previous intel, which suggests that next week will also herald Episode IX‘s new (and presumably final) trailer. And we all know how Hollywood’s major studios tend to launch tickets sales immediately after a new trailer has been released. It seems The Rise of Skywalker is no different. The question, really, is whether we’ll get our first glimpse of Emperor Palpatine back in action…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens big on December 20th – or December 19th, if you happen to be located in the United Kingdom. Word is select theaters in North America will also be hosting special fan events on Thursday, December 19th, so we’ll be sure to keep one ear to the ground as December approaches.