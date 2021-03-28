Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing The Biggest Star Wars Movie Yet

Realistically, the expanded Star Wars lore is so dense and malleable that Disney and Lucasfilm could probably get away with making low budget movies and TV series set in the far flung corners of a galaxy far, far away and fans would still show up in their droves to see them, as long as the story is good enough.

There’s no requirement for every single one of the franchise’s projects to come armed with a supersized budget, after all, and even accounting for over 40 years of inflation, A New Hope‘s production costs still don’t reach $50 million. However, we’re talking about broad, effects-driven blockbusters designed to appeal to the widest possible audience, so it’s unlikely that Star Wars is getting any smaller in scale.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was set to make his grand return to that galaxy far, far away long before his cameo in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale – that a future movie in the franchise is going to be the biggest and costliest one yet. According to our intel, though, the distinction won’t fall to Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which means it’ll probably be one of the two dated for December 2025 and 2027, which are expected to hail from Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi respectively.

The biggest-budgeted Star Wars movie ever made is The Last Jedi, which was reported to have set the studio back as much as $317 million, while the extensive reshoots on Solo pushed the Anthology spinoff’s budget towards the $300 million mark. Disney haven’t made one yet that’s cost less than $250 million, but if one of the upcoming trio is set to be the biggest ever, then it’s comfortably going to be one of the most expensive projects in history.