Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing Fast & Furious Style Star Wars Film

Since the very beginning, Star Wars has always been a space opera first and foremost, but elements of other genres have crept into the mythology over the decades, which is par for the course when George Lucas created the mythology in the first place from a melting pot of influences including Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epics, Edgard Rice Burroughs’ writings, his personal pulp heroes Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon, Arthurian legends and Joseph Campbell’s The Hero with a Thousand Faces.

Attack of the Clones homaged The Searchers and Lawrence of Arabia, Rogue One incorporated several tropes of the war epic, The Mandalorian is essentially an intergalactic ronin story with trappings of the Western, and Patty Jenkins has already outlined her desires to make Rogue Squadron in the vein of a classic fighter pilot movie that just so happens to be set in a galaxy far, far away.

However, insider Daniel Richtman has now offered that the franchise could be looking towards a much more modern source of inspiration by claiming that Lucasfilm wants to develop a Star Wars blockbuster in the vein of Fast & Furious. There aren’t many similarities between the two brands, although they’re both as far-fetched as each other in terms of adhering to any semblance of reality, but Richtman nonetheless claims that the studio wants a high octane racing thriller with spaceships instead of cars, so do what you will with this information.

Fast & Furious veteran Justin Lin already tackled Star Trek with third Kelvin outing Beyond, only for it to make the least money out of the rebooted trilogy and irritate many longtime fans for deviating so wildly from the established formula, so it’s difficult to see how simply transplanting the core concept of preposterous vehicular carnage to Star Wars would turn out any better.