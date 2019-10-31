Lupita Nyong’o Reprises Her Role In Us For Universal Haunted House

Now that Halloween is officially upon us, going to the theaters to check out one of the recent horror movies – Zombieland 2, The Lighthouse, or Countdown – may sound like a good idea. But, did you ever stop to consider that maybe home video might be your best option for this ghoulish holiday?

Sure, watching reruns of some of your favorite slasher classics may sound like a typical course of action – especially the appropriately named John Carpenter series – but one of the best horror films of this year, which came out a long time ago. has certainly earned its place in your candy-filled movie night: Jordan Peele’s Us.

Premiering at this year’s SXSW film festival, the Get Out director’s sophomore feature was another smash hit, grossing over $250 million at the global box office. Surely, a lot of that movie’s success can be attributed to the not one, but two fantastic performances from Lupita Nyong’o.

For those of you that don’t know, the reason that she can brilliantly play two parts is because her characters – Adelaide and Red – are doppelgängers. In fact, everyone in the world has their own doppelgänger, mindless slaves who live mimicked existences beneath the surface. Us takes place as those hidden beings enact their revenge.

As spooky season has rendered its ugly head, Peele’s latest has more than likely been on Nyong’o’s mind. And the Academy Award-winning actress actually had the opportunity to reprise her role as Red at the popular Us-themed attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

For a quick bit, donning her now iconic red jumpsuit and vicious slicer scissors, Nyong’o was given the rare chance to see her eeriness affect people first hand. And boy, did she scare a lot of people – but not until after she and her family had to experience it for themselves!

Be sure to check the video out for yourself up above, and see Us before spooky season comes to a close.