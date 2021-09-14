Luther Set To Return With Movie On Netflix

Idris Elba will be returning to one of his most iconic roles, this time in a slightly different medium as the hit BBC drama Luther finally gets a full-length film set within the series.

Streaming platform and future home of the series Netflix announced earlier today that the Luther film will see Elba reprise the role of John Luther, accompanied by two other A-listers new to the cast, Cynthia Erivo, and Andy Serkis.

Luther is coming back!



Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross. pic.twitter.com/DLJn2EDPvi — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2021

The script will stay true to the series with creator Neil Cross returning to the writer’s chair once again. Other than these castings, it isn’t entirely clear which characters will be returning from the series which concluded with Season 5 in 2019.

Without giving away too many spoilers, Luther’s conclusion left John locked behind bars with no real indication of what would come next for the character, though Elba campaigned to see the character’s story continued on the big screen, to which he has seemingly received.

“I feel like John has to make some decision in jail,” Elba said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward. I think that’s a great setup for a movie. The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it’s a bigger but smaller dose of Luther.”

Right now, Netflix’s film has no date, however, this is great news for fans of Luther who have been awaiting some continuation since its conclusion.