This Sunday, Lynda Carter attended CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, an event dedicated to honoring real-life heroes held in New York City, and in the process she reminded us why she’s an iconic (super)hero herself by recreating her legendary Wonder Woman pose.

The 15th annual ceremony, which took place at the American Natural History Museum, saw Carter pose on the red carpet with her hands on her hips, just like she used to do when playing the Amazonian goddess in the Wonder Woman TV series back in the 1970s. Carter’s outfit, a stylish white suit paired with a black sweater and matching shiny black boots, even seemed like something Diana Prince might wear when not saving the world.

Daily Mail shared the pics from the event, which you can check out via the link below:

Lynda Carter strikes famous Wonder Woman pose while attending CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute in NYC https://t.co/XaXLyx2zJi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 13, 2021

Wonder Woman, which ran for three seasons from 1976-79, is responsible for transforming the DC heroine into a proper pop culture giant, with Carter’s portrayal pioneering and popularizing many famous elements of the character. e.g. her clothes-changing spin and invisible jet.

Her legacy’s so great that the actress and former Miss World USA returned to the DC universe for 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, in which she cameoed in the sequel’s post-credits scene as ancient Amazonian warrior Asteria, who it was revealed has been living amongst humans for centuries, using her powers for good where she can.

As first revealed at this summer’s DC FanDome event, Carter is set to reprise Asteria in the upcoming Wonder Woman 3, which will allow her to share some scenes with current Wondy Gal Gadot for the first time, though the two most celebrated on-screen Dianas are known to already be good friends. Both Carter and Gadot have expressed excitement at getting the chance to work together in director Patty Jenkins’ threequel.

Wonder Woman 3 doesn’t have a release date, but it’ll definitely be opening in theaters and not on streaming.