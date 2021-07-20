M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller Is Getting Strong Early Reactions

Every time we get a new M. Night Shyamalan movie, we wonder which version of the filmmaker we’re going to get. Is it the boundlessly creative and inventive mind behind The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Glass? Or the self-indulgent and unrelentingly dull creator of Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender and After Earth?

Well, the early reactions to his new thriller Old are starting to roll in, and the good news is that it looks like we could be in store for some vintage Shyamalan, packed with twists and turns. In fact, some are even calling it his best movie since Unbreakable, which hit theaters no less than 20 years ago.

Inspired by graphic novel Sandcastle, Old follows a band of disparate character trapped on a beach, where they encounter an unexplained phenomenon that causes them to age rapidly every 30 minutes. With nowhere to go and time running out, they face a race against time to figure out what’s going on, and how they could possibly hope to stop it. It’s one hell of a hook to say the least, and you can check out some of the early responses below.

M. Night Shyamalan gets so creative with OLD. His camera work is exhilarating, with some of the most bold and aggressive filmmaking techniques I’ve seen from him. The visuals are a little stronger than the story, but damn, Thomasin McKenzie continues to amaze. pic.twitter.com/ZhIlzpmFUj — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) July 20, 2021

When #OldMovie gets going, it flies like a bat out of hell. While the film gets off to a slow, clunky start, it eventually becomes a body horror that somehow successfully meshes with emotional family drama. Absolute summer fun from M. Night Shyamalan. pic.twitter.com/vl4XWKSvk4 — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) July 20, 2021

Time to tell you about @MNightShyamalan’s Old.



Old is the best movie Night has made since Unbreakable. It’s an intense, unrelenting thriller made with sadistic glee and surprising emotion. It’s hard to watch & I loved every second of it. Full review & interview later this week. pic.twitter.com/HOV9A1gQwg — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 20, 2021

Thanks @MNightShyamalan! I had not been scared of the beach since Jaws, and now #OldTheMovie had me in full suspense & stress mode the whole time. Really enjoyed it’s premise & themes. Be ready to spend an unsettling, bonkers vacation in paradise. Def check it out. @oldthemovie pic.twitter.com/vBXVYtiVqW — Fico (@FicoCangiano) July 20, 2021

Old hits theaters this coming Friday, but there doesn’t seem to have been a huge amount of promotional weight behind it. The box office is slowly but surely regaining some sort of consistency, and while his reputation has taken a few hits over the years, the commercial success of Split and Glass has shown that there’s still value in the M. Night Shyamalan brand.

Early reactions are always of the positive variety, though, but there’s plenty of reasons to be quietly confident about Old marking another return to form for the writer and director.