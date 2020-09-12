Mace Windu Prequel Movie Reportedly In Development

There was always something jarring about the presence of Samuel L. Jackson in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, if only because the prolific actor’s established persona seemed so out of place in the universe created by George Lucas. Obviously, as one of the hardest working names in the business, Jackson has starred in his fair share of sci-fi projects, but there was always the feeling that he was just one step away from launching one of his signature F-bomb tirades in the direction of either the Jedi or the Sith.

That being said, he was a welcome addition to the ensemble simply because he’s Samuel L. Jackson, and that’s without even mentioning his purple lightsaber with B.M.F. engraved on the hilt, which perfectly fits his reputation as one of the coolest cats in the game. Mace Windu was an important figure in the prequels, no doubt, but in the grand scheme of things, he didn’t have a whole lot to do other than spout exposition and take part in a few CGI-enhanced action scenes before being thrown to his death in Revenge of the Sith.

And while a lot of fans are hoping that Star Wars will finally start looking to the future now that the Skywalker Saga is over, we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] – that Lucasfilm are considering the idea of a Mace Windu solo movie.

According to our intel, there would be a few scenes set during the Prequel Trilogy, allowing Jackson to return if he would like, but most of it would take place before that and have a younger actor in the role. Who that may be, we don’t yet know, but no matter how over-reliant on nostalgia the franchise has become, the sight of Mace Windu getting his own action-packed Star Wars film would be most welcome and well worth the price of admission.