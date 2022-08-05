‘Mad Max: Furiosa’ set photos reveal first look at Anya Taylor-Joy

Filming has begun for Mad Max prequel Furiosa, with star Anya Taylor-Joy looking remarkably different than usual on the set of the film in Australia.

After Mad Max: Fury Road hit cinemas in 2015, audiences were astonished by Charlize Theron’s Furiosa who turned an already strong movie into a great film. The prequel film was greenlit soon after, but with Last Night in Soho star Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the titular role.

Shooting is taking place in Sydney’s southern suburbs, and the production has been spotted by eagle-eyed locals. Taylor-Joy can be seen sans-wig, with a dirty olive green shirt, and mud and bruising on her face. Chris Hemsworth has also been seen on the set in recent weeks as production amps up for George Miller’s newest film.

Taylor-Joy has had an eventful few months, with her recently confirming her proposal to her partner and Peaky Blinders star Malcolm McRae. Since a breakout role in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split, she’s become a real force in Hollywood, picking up many esteemed roles.

Furiosa will be the first ever Mad Max spin-off, and begs the question about if there’s a future in other ones from the post-apocalyptic Australian wasteland. It’s unsure if Tom Hardy would reprise his role for a potential fifth Mad Max film, but considering how he’s enjoying some fun in the role of Venom, why not?

Mad Max’s continuity is already confusing, so where will Furiosa fit in? Is it even at all related to the first three films? Or just Fury Road? Does it even matter?

Mad Max: Furiosa is expected to hit cinemas May 22, 2024, putting it up against Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot.