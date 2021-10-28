Mad Max: Furiosa Star Admits She Hasn’t Even Met George Miller Yet

The unstoppable rise of Anya Taylor-Joy is set to continue for the foreseeable future, with the recent Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy winner’s latest movie Last Night in Soho now playing in theaters everywhere, although Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller is drawing surprisingly polarized reactions from critics.

The 25 year-old star has a string of projects lined up that will keep her busy for years to come, but arguably the most exciting of the lot is Mad Max: Furiosa, where Taylor-Joy steps into Charlize Theron’s shoes in the prequel about the future Imperator.

Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in April of next year, even though the fifth installment in the post-apocalyptic franchise was recently pushed back almost an entire year from June 2023 to May 2024. As it turns out, the actress playing the title character hasn’t even met director George Miller in person yet, as she admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Yes, I am so lucky, genuinely, to say that I have. Even at this stage in the process, working with him is like going to university. I love the conversations that we have. I love the way that we talk not just about the character but the story as a whole. I adore him already, and I haven’t even met the man in person yet.”

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are also on board Mad Max: Furiosa, which comes burdened with sky-high expectations after predecessor Fury Road became a critical, commercial and awards season smash hit, landing five Academy Awards for its technical merits to go with the $375 million box office haul and near-universal critical acclaim.